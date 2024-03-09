Fake PhD degrees under spotlight; Zim higher education authority orders withdrawal of dubious awards issued to Nguwaya, Mudiwa

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has ordered the immediate revocation of honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees issued by the shadowy International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP).

ZIMCHE has invalidated the dubious awards bestowed on various prominent citizens, including Zanu PF apologists and benefactors.

In a statement Friday, ZIMCHE boldly asserted IIP’s awarding of honorary degrees violates Zimbabwean laws, specifically section 75(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, and section 10(1) of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act (Chapter 25:27). These statutes prohibit unregistered institutions from offering degrees.

“The awarding of degrees by the International Institute of Philanthropy is not only a violation of the laws of Zimbabwe but also undermines the integrity of the entire higher education system in Zimbabwe,” reads the ZIMCHE statement.

As a result, ZIMCHE declared IIP’s awarded degrees unrecognised within Zimbabwe and cautioned the public against using titles such as “doctor” from unregistered institutions.

“We take the integrity of the higher education system in Zimbabwe very seriously, and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine it,” ZIMCHE continued.

“Accordingly, the degrees awarded by the International Institute of Philanthropy are not recognized in Zimbabwe. Members of the public are advised against using titles awarded by unregistered institutions such as the International Institute of Philanthropy,” the regulatory body added.

IIP was ordered to withdraw all conferred degrees and inform recipients accordingly publicly.

Several high-profile people, including Kambucha Beverages director Eric Francis Niyonsaba, socialite Mudiwa Hood, controversial businessman Delish Nguwaya of Drax International and Geo Pomona Waste Management, who has links to the First Family, were recently awarded degrees by IIP.

Others are Midlands businesswoman Smelly Dube, Fatima Maruta, and Paul Shambare, who were honoured with Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters (DHL) by IIP at a recent ceremony in Harare, presided over by Enrico Maverick, IIP’s country representative known for distributing questionable awards.

Speaking during a recent conferment event in Harare, Maverick said that the conferred doctorates recognise individuals dedicated to making positive global impacts, stressing IIP’s commitment to acknowledging humanitarian contributions

NewZimbabwe.com has it on good authority that would-be recipients of the fake doctorates were asked to pay a staggering US$1 000 in order to attend the conferment ceremony in Harare. Those who failed to pay were automatically excluded from getting the counterfeit qualifications.

In the aftermath of the ZIMCHE announcement on Friday, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere took to X to mock Information permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana over his earlier stance defending the illegal awarding of honorary doctorate degrees by unregistered institutions.

Can anyone be banned from giving medals? Because that's what honorary degrees are like. They are just an honour: harisi rekutsvagisa basa and ZIMCHE has nothing to do with such. Waibata?

“Do you remember celebrating the fraudulent ‘doctorate’ illegally gifted to Delish Nguwaya? We pointed out that the ‘doctorate’ was awarded in breach of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act.

“As govt spokesperson, you said @ZimcheOfficial had nothing to do with it and asserted that nobody can be banned for giving medals. @ZimcheOfficial has now issued a statement calling for the public withdrawal of all these bogus degrees, confirming what we told you regarding their illegality,” Mahere wrote.

Do you remember celebrating the fraudulent "doctorate" illegally gifted to Delish Nguwaya?

We pointed out that the "doctorate" was awarded in breach of the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education Act.

As Govt spokesperson, you said @ZimcheOfficial had nothing to do with it and asserted that nobody can be banned for giving medals. @ZimcheOfficial has now issued a statement calling for the public withdrawal of all these bogus degrees, confirming what we told you regarding their illegality.

“Do you stand by the statement you made or are you going to set the record straight regarding Nguwaya’s illegal doctorate on behalf of the govt?

“Do you now accept that those bogus doctorates were awarded in breach of the law? Do any Cabinet ministers hold this bogus honorary doctorate? Will they continue to call themselves Dr? We need new leaders.”

Recently, Mangwana defended IIP saying ZIMCHE had no business stopping anyone from issuing awards.

“Can anyone be banned from giving medals? Because that’s what honorary degrees are like. They are just an honour; harisi reekutsvagisa basa (it’s not for seeking a job) and ZIMCHE has nothing to do with such. Waibata (do you get it)?”

Musician Mudiwa Hood also took to X in a long thread stating he was reading for a doctorate and didn’t feel embarrassed accepting the IIP honour which later turned out fake.

“Thank you ZIMCHE for the clarification, for me, personally nothing changes. As l type this, l am looking at my 1st Class Masters degree, l work hard and believe in earning things not given!

“As a principle, I have never called myself Dr. or referred myself as one, until l complete my PhD!

“Actually, I am almost done with my thesis, PhD in Business Management.

I have always said the title Dr for me will be earned, so it is inevitable for me to be a Dr,” wrote the musician.

Thank you ZIMCHE for the clarification, FOR ME, PERSONALLY NOTHING CHANGES. As i type this, i am looking at my 1st class masters degree, i work hard and believe in earning things not given! As a principle, I have never called my self Dr. or referred my self as one, until i complete my PhD!

Mudiwa Hood went on to brag he remains CEO of a company that has close to 1 000 employees and owns one of the fastest-growing security companies.

“Just so you understand how l got to accept this honor, l was told it is for my philanthropy works, feeding thousands and changing lives…nothing academic!”

Read full statement by ZimCHE below: