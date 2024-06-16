Falcon College bus accident claims one, several injured

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter ONE male student died while several others sustained injuries after a bus belonging to elite Falcon College overturned along the Bulawayo-Esigodini road Sunday afternoon. The bus was reportedly ferrying 56 athletes from a rugby match in Harare. According to reports, the injured students were ferried to a hospital in Bulawayo.

Falcon College Chairman of the Board of Governors, Phillip Whaley confirmed the death of an Upper Sixth student, Aidan O’Donovan in a statement.

“…it is with deepest sadness that I write to advise you of the passing of Aidan O’Donovan (Upper Sixth, Tredgold) in the bus accident this afternoon.

“There are no adequate words at a time like this, and we are all deeply affected.

We have chartered a flight for Aidan and Lana’s parents, and they are en route to Bulawayo now,” said Whaley.

“Please keep the O’Donovan family, and everyone who loved Aidan in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

“Bradley Wentzel suffered a broken arm and is at the Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo with his parents.

“There are a few children and staff with minor cuts and injuries. They are also at the Mater Dei being treated and checked out.”