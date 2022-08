Spread This News

By eNCA

HARARE: Families of jailed members of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party are struggling to make ends meet, it has emerged.

14 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, including two MPs, have been in prison for two months now.

They are charged with public violence after organising a wake for a slain party member.

Police say that event turned violent.

