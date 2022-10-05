Bulawayo family loses property worth US$15,000 as home gutted by fire

Spread This News

By Thobekile Khumalo

PROPERTY worth US$15,000 was destroyed on Monday after fire gutted a house in Bulawayo’s Queens Park low density suburb.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault. Efforts by neighbours to put out the fire were fruitless due to water woes in the area.

Acting Chief fire officer, Linos Phiri confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that a four roomed house in Queens Park was gutted down by fire yesterday (Monday),” he said.

“When the fire brigade arrived the house was already engulfed with fire and severely damaged. The roof over the kitchen, lounge and spare bedroom had already collapsed.”

The fire appeared to have spread from the kitchen to the rest of the house whilst the occupants were at home watching television in the lounge before noticing the smoke.

Most of the household property was destroyed with an estimated loss of US$15,000.

Property saved is worth around US$9,000.

“Neighbours said they failed to help as there was no water in the area due to water shedding,” added Phiri.