Family saved by High Court after son-in-law demands back bride price

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

The High Court has saved Karoi in-laws who were cornered by their son-law to refund US$2 720 he paid as the bride price for their daughter after she was caught cheating.

High Court judges of appeal, Justices Benjamin Chikowore and Samuel Deme allowed Charles Bandera from Karoi to appeal against the magistrate’s ruling allowing their son-in-law, Maxmillan Kondowe to get his US$2 720 back after his wife cheated.

Kondowe married Bandera’s daughter, Shumirai Bandera in March 2021 before she was caught cheating in May the same year while they were preparing for their wedding.

Kondowe approached the Harare Civil Court to appeal before a default judgment was handed down in his favour after Bandera and his daughter failed to defend the claim.

The High Court found the Banderas were not in wilful default before they rescinded the lower court’s ruling.

“In casu, the appellant, in the founding affidavit filed a quo, set out the reasons for his failure to defend the matter.

“In other words, he met the requirements of Order 30 Rule 1(2) (a) of the Magistrates Court (Civil) Rules, 2019. Further, the appellant also affirmed in the founding affidavit the grounds for his defence, which, in our view, also satisfied the provisions of Order 30 Rule 1(2)(b) of the Magistrates Court (Civil) Rules, 2019.

“In the circumstances, the appeal is allowed with costs. Costs ordinarily follow the outcome. No sound reasons were tendered for us to depart from this general rule.

“Accordingly, it is ordered that the appeal be and is allowed.

“The court a quo’s judgment/ruling of the 21st October 2022 be and is set aside and substituted with the following: The default judgement granted on 2 August 2022 be and is hereby rescinded.”

According to court papers, Kondowe married paid lobola for Shumirai Bandera in March 2021.

His in-laws said the couple could only start living together as husband and wife after the wedding.

Kondowe then discovered through some phone messages that his wife was cheating.

Shumirai allegedly admitted to forcing her husband to initiate customary proceedings towards their breakup before he approached the courts.