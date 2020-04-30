Family seeks donations to repatriate late Dembare fan’s remains

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

THE family of Freddy “Pasuwa” Mugadza has set up a fundraising initiative through donations to help repatriate the remains of late staunch Dynamos fan who died two weeks ago in the US.

The initiative is done through fundraisng website – https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-bring-my-dad-freddy-mugadza-home

Victor Mudimu, is organising this fundraising initiative, wrote in his support letter posted on the website.

“Hello. I am fundraising on behalf of my cousin who lost their Dad (my uncle) who had been residing in the United States and the family are making arrangements to have his body repatriated back to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mudimu went on to post a supporting statement by Tanyaradzwa Mugadza, child to the late Mugadza, who wrote;

My name is Tanyaradzwa Mugadza, I am 19 years old. My beloved father Freddy “Pasuwa” Mugadza who I last saw when I was very young recently sadly passed away in the USA. My father was one of the best men I knew with the biggest heart ever. He was always thinking about others and was well known for uniting all around him, family members friends and many others.

There never was a moment that went by when he wasn’t phoning or messaging someone to try make sure they were ok or just talk and reassure. It is with this same love and unity that I’m asking for help in raising funds to have his body repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial so not only myself and his family members can say goodbyes but also his many friends who he regarded as family can also pay their last respects.

Any donation will be greatly appreciated and will go a long way I sincerely thank you in advance for you generosity.

God bless you all.