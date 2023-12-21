Family tragedy: Masvingo man kills uncle using wrestling sharpshooter move  

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A Masvingo man, Vetengeni Kwaramba (35), tragically killed his 62-year-old uncle using the wrestling “sharpshooter” move, the court has been told.

This emerged when Kwaramba appeared before Masvingo High Court judge, Justice Munyaradzi Mawadze for trial.

He was initially charged with murder but the matter proceeded based on a statement of agreed facts and he was convicted of culpable homicide on his plea of guilty.

The two resided under Chief Makanganwi, Bikita, albeit in different villages.

On 7 March 2023, both the accused and the now deceased were among mourners attending a funeral wake of their grandfather in Romberai Village, Chief Mazungunye, Bikita.

During a church service, the two were among a group of men slaughtering a beast for relish at the funeral gathering.

The uncle and nephew engaged in-jokes, mocking each other as what usually happens at such funeral gatherings.

Kwaramba had exhibited a premature appetite for roasted beef and his uncle in turn mocked him.

“The accused resorted to some physically violent act akin to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) moves by tackling the 62-year-old.

“Kwaramba held the now deceased’s legs, lifted them to the accused’s chest level and folded them.

“The hapless now deceased was bent over and forced to lie on his waist with his legs pressed and folded.

“The now deceased was resting on his neck, a move called “sharpshooter” in wrestling parlance,” the court heard.

As a result, undue pressure was exerted on the now-deceased’s neck causing a neck fracture.

The now deceased was ferried to Silveira Mission Hospital and later transferred to Masvingo General Hospital where he died on 8 March 2023.

In sentencing Kwaramba the judge considered that soon after realising that he had inadvertently caused the injury on the now deceased he immediately stopped and tried to resuscitate the now deceased.

“The accused atoned for his conduct. The accused and the now deceased’s families are now reconciled and have accepted what happened.

“This gesture paves the way for reconciliation and both families are likely to move on in harmony despite the stigma attached to the accused. The question of restorative justice is critical,” said the judge before sentencing Kwaramba to three years wholly suspended for five years on condition the accused does not commit within that period any offence involving the use of violence or cause the death of a person.