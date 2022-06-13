Family vows slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali will not be buried as British Peer takes matter up with UK government 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

SLAIN CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s family has declared that she will not be buried until her murderers are brought to book.

Ali’s dismembered body was found in a shallow well in Nyatsime on Saturday, over two weeks after she was abducted by alleged Zanu PF supporters.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, her brother Washington Ali blamed Zanu PF for Moreblessing’s gruesome murder adding that it is worrying that police let the suspects walk scot-free.

“That Chisango guy (Simbarashe) is walking around as if nothing has happened.

“This is a joke, if they have done it before they should just know that this time they have messed with the wrong family.

“Our sister, Moreblessing, will not be buried until justice is served,” said Washington, who is currently in the United Kingdom.

Suspected Zanu PF thugs on Monday chased away family members from the late opposition activist’s funeral wake and abducted at least 20 CCC supporters.

Washington added: “They cannot torture her while she is dead having already tortured her while she was alive.”

“You cannot have a whole MP from another area, even if he was the local MP, claiming that someone’s home is his.”

Another brother Wellington who is currently seeking refuge at family lawyer Job Sikhala’s office after he was chased away from his sister’s homestead, said “we are not looking for fights and we do not understand why they have chased us away. We just want to bury our sister peacefully when all is set.”

RELATED:

Meanwhile, British Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonathan Oates has tabled the matter before the UK Parliament saying the gruesome killing of Ali is meant to instil fear in opposition supporters and pours cold water on any re-engagements efforts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Lord Oates who has attracted the wrath of the Harare authorities after recent comments about President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s human rights record said he had submitted written questions to the UK government over Moreblessing’s murder.

He warned that Mnangagwa’s re-engagement efforts would be in vain unless he stopped the crackdown against the opposition.