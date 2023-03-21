Farm to Feast: Zim-born Mandipa eyes top spot in new series of BBC food show

Spread This News

By Belfast Live

UK: Two amateur cooks are set to give some fabulous food produced in Northern Ireland a tasty international twist, inspired by their own home countries.

Belfast-based Shubham Baviskar, who is from India and Mandipa ‘Mandi’ Dhliwayo, originally from Zimbabwe will battle it out for the top spot on series two of the BBC NI food show Farm to Feast: Best Menu Wins when it returns to TV screens next week.

The series is a cookery competition celebrating award-winning produce from farms and fisheries across Northern Ireland.

The seven amateur cooks move into Crom Castle in Co Fermanagh, where they live with and compete against each other until one of them is crowned the eventual winner.

Hosted by Eamonn Holmes and featuring Michelin star chef Danni Barry and food critic Joris Minne as judges, it is produced by Stellify Media who are behind ‘Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?’ and ‘Celebrity Snoop Dogs’.

Mandi, 31 and an HR director, grew up in Zimbabwe and came to Northern Ireland in 2007.

She said: “Cooking has always been my passion and I started to learn some basic recipes when I was around 10 years old because my mum was always busy working. My dad was a great cook too.

“In Zimbabwe, everything you eat is grown in your back garden so I was always surrounded by fresh food. Even when we came to live here, my mum had her own polytunnel of organic vegetables for all the family so I grew up watching her cook and learning from that.

“When I was approached to be part of the show, it felt like a perfect fit for me because I’m passionate about local ingredients and cooking with food that has less mileage on it. I’ve always been focused on nourishing yourself knowing that there’s no hidden ingredients in the product.”