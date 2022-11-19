Fastjet faces flight disruptions after bird strike at Harare International airport

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BUDGET airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe is battling to contain serious flight disruptions which the company says were caused by a bird strike on one of its aircraft upon landing at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Fastjet’s corporate communications department says the incident contributed to the breakdown of flight schedules and travel disruptions experienced in the past few days.

The airline’s online fleet details show that the company has only three active aircrafts yet they purportedly have regular flights all around Zimbabwe and to Johannesburg and Nelspruit, South Africa and Maun, Botswana .

“Earlier this week, one of the airline’s aircraft was involved in a bird strike whilst on its approach into Harare, RG Mugabe International Airport, with damage requiring an outsized replacement part which needed specialised shipping to Harare,”

“The part was fitted yesterday in accordance with the manufacturer’s approved maintenance procedures.

“The aircraft has since returned to regular service today, operating the airline’s published timetable,” the company said in a statement.

However, the airline spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana also said some flights may still experience unexpected disturbances.

“Whilst the majority of flights are operating to the published times, some flights may still experience unintended disruptions as our operations and customer services teams work to return flights to our usual reliable services.

“Where the situation permits, the airline shall make endeavours to contact all affected customers. Managing unplanned disruptions is likely to affect the network schedule, and we make all efforts to minimise the impact on our valued customers whilst ensuring that safety remains our top priority”.