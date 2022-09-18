Fatal accident leaves four dead, 15 injured

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Four people, including the driver, were killed while fifteen others were injured when an overloaded Toyota Noah burst it’s left rear tyre,

overturned, before rolling several times along the Lions Den-Mhangura road Saturday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 2km peg along Lion’s Den-Mhangura road at 12 noon Saturday, where four people died and 10 others were injured. More information will be released in due

course,” said Nyathi.

Sources said the vehicle had on board 19 occupants, who included players from Emily Park and Monrose farms in Mhangura’s Ward 5, travelling to Mtunzi in Ward 18 area for a social soccer match.

It is reported that upon reaching the crash scene, the car burst it’s left rear tyre and overturned several times.

The driver and two passengers died on the spot while the other passenger died on the way to hospital.