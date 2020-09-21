Father (35) Rapes Daughter (10), Infects Her With STI

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 35-year-old Zvimba man allegedly sneaked into his daughter’s blankets and raped her whilst she was in a deep slumber, and infected her with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The minor victim is a Grade Three pupil at Madzima Primary School.

The accused (name withheld to protect child’s identity) of Matibiri village in Zvimba appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing rape charges as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23).

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to 25 September and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is alleged that on an unknown date but in July this year, accused, who shared the same room with his daughter, stealthy got into her blankets.

Accused allegedly removed the complainant’s skirt and panties before raping her once. The court heard the complainant screamed for help but no one came to her rescue.

Following the dastardly act, accused threatened to beat complainant if she revealed the rape to anyone.

On 20 August 2020, Sheila Bwanali, who is accused person’s niece, visited the homestead.

Upon entering the house, Bwanali noticed a pink soiled underwear, which was on a table.

She then suspected that something was not right, prompting her to quiz the minor who did not reveal anything.

Three days later, Bwanali, who noticed that complainant was having a discharge from her genitalia, took the minor to Mupumbu Clinic where she was treated and discharged.

On their way from the clinic, complainant confided in Bwanali that her father had sexually molested her.

Bwanali then notified other relatives of the matter, before it was reported to the police.

Complainant was taken to Father O’Hea Hospital where a medical examination confirmed she was raped, leading to the arrest of accused person.

Texas Manditsvara prosecuted.