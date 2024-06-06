Father assaults 3-year-old son with machete handle for soiling pants

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

A 46-year-old man from Chipinge has been convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison for assaulting his 3-year-old son.

Four months of his sentence were suspended and he will serve an effective 8 months.

On 12 May 2024, the accused found his son had soiled his pants and he hit the minor with the handle of a machete and a wooden stick on the face, head, and the rest of the body.

“A 46-year-old man from Chipinge was convicted and sentenced by a Chipinge Magistrate for contravening the Children’s Act in that he assaulted his three-year-old son.

“It was the State’s case that the accused person assaulted the child on the 12th of May 2024 at around 0600 hours after finding out that he had messed his pants. He used the handle of a machete and a wooden stick to hit the child on the face, head and the rest of the body”, said the prosecution.

The assault only stopped when a neighbour intervened and took the child who had sustained multiple injuries away.

The father was convicted of his own guilty plea and was sentenced.