GOLD WARS: Father bludgeoned to death with an axe as sons (14 and 9) watch; trio attacked while guarding gold ore

By Staff Reporter

MIDLANDS: In a traumatic incident, two minors from Zhombe witnessed their father being hacked to death in the early hours of Monday after a robbery gang pounced to loot their gold ore.

The now-deceased Emmanuel Ushe (58) and his sons aged 14 and nine were guarding gold ores at a local mine.

Two other people, aged 34 and 26, were left with life threatening injuries in the attack.

“ZRP confirms receipt of a report of robbery where four unknown men used an axe and an iron bar to attack their victims. One man died while another man and woman sustained serious injuries,” Midlands police spokesperson, lnspector Emmanuel Mahoko said.

“The incident occurred on October 9, 2022 at about 0100 hours at Zhombe East Business Centre, under Chief Gwesela. The now deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Ushe aged 58 and the two injured victims are Marvellous Maredza aged 34 and Innocent Moyo aged 26,” said Mahoko.

Circumstances are that the now deceased was guarding his gold ore in the company of his two sons aged 14 and nine years at the hammer mill waiting to be served the next morning when the assailants pounced on them, demanding cash.

One of the gang members then bludgeoned Ushe to death using an axe.

Following the heinous attack, the men force-marched the two children to a nearby homestead about 50 metres from the hammer mill where they forced open doors, awakened everyone there and assaulted them using the axe and iron bar and demanding cash.

“They were given an undisclosed amount of money before they ransacked the house and took away three cellphones. They disappeared into the darkness,” he said.

The two injured victims are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital where they are receiving treatment while the body of the deceased is awaiting post-mortem.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that can help identify and locate the culprits to approach the nearest police station.