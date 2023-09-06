Father bludgeons son with machete in witchcraft row

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN elderly Zvimba man has been arraigned in court for striking and seriously injuring his 27-year-old son, who had accused him of witchcraft.

Obert Marongecha Nyatsanga (55) of Mabvure village, Chief Zvimba charged with domestic violence was this week ordered to perform 450 hours of community service when he appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Rumbidzai Chuma.

The complainant in the matter was Tinashe Nyatsanga.

State case, led by Clever Nyapfani, was that on August 20, 2023 at around 6pm complainant proceeded to his father’s homestead where he found him alone.

Complainant greeted the accused person, but he didn’t respond.

Court heard that after a while accused person told complainant to leave his residence and go to his mother’s place or else he would kill him for earlier accusing him of practicing witchcraft.

The elderly Nyatsanga stormed his house and emerged armed with a machete which he used to strike his son once on the head, twice on the left arm and once on the back.

The injured complainant fled the scene and sought refuge at his uncle Gift Matarira’s homestead before the latter escorted him to the police station and later to the hospital.

Tinashe sustained multiple injuries on the forehead, left arm and back leading to his admission at Father O’Hea Mission Hospital at Kutama.