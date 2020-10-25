Father Of Slain Murewa Boy Seeks Closure

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE delayed burial of the late seven-year-old Murewa boy, Tapiwa Makore who was brutally murdered for suspected ritual purposes has brought more pain to the deceased’s family.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the father Munyaradzi Makore, the father of the deceased, he wants his son’s remains interred so that he rests in peace.

However, the challenge the family is facing is Tapiwa’s head is missing, a month after he was slain by an uncle, Tapiwa Makore Snr, and his herd boy, Tafadzwa Shamba. Both have been arrested and are in remand prison.

The local chief is insisting he will not allow Tapiwa to be buried without his head, but the killers are mum on the whereabouts of the head.

“I have finally accepted that my son Tapiwa is dead and that he died a very painful death,” Makore said.

“But what pains me most is that it’s almost a month now and we are still mourning as we are yet to bury the remains of my late son.

“The two killers who murdered my son were arrested and are currently in police custody and the herd boy openly admitted to the killing and he also told the police the person he gave the Tapiwa’s head.

“It’s painful for us knowing who carried the brutal murder. The killers cannot tell us or the police where the head is. What is stopping them from telling us where the head is so that we can finally bury Tapiwa?” Makore said.

He said the family’s appeal was for the murderers to come out in the open and tell them where the missing head is as his remains were now in a bad state.

Makore also appealed with the courts to be firmer when sentencing his son’s killers.

“The courts must also give a stiffer sentence to deter anyone who wants to commit ritual murders. Children must be protected at all cost, no to ritual murders.”

Tapiwa was murdered on the night of September 24 after being kidnapped from the family garden where he was keeping watch.