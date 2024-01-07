Father rapes daughter (13) on several occasions

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 49-year-old Kariba man (name withheld to protect the victim) has been dragged to court for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter on several occasions.

Accused person separated with the girl’s mother and is said to have recently taken the minor into his custody.

Accused is believed to have abused the minor on two occasions before threatening to harm her if she divulged the abuses. He, however, failed on his third attempt to violate her after she stormed out of the room.

The matter, which appeared before Kariba Magistrate Tapiwa Banda, came to light after complainant was heard by a concerned neighbour shouting at her dad, who had called her and chastised her against playing with other kids.

The concerned woman interviewed the child why she was being disrespectful of her father, and she told her she was being sexually abused.

Victim was then accompanied to the Social Welfare Department in Kariba where she narrated her ordeal, leading to accused person’s arrest.

Accused will reappear at Karoi Regional Court on January 18 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Jeffries Makoni represented the State.