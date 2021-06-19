Father Ribeiro Declared National Hero

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

GALLANT Roman Catholic cleric, Father Emmanuel Ribeiro, was Friday declared a national hero.

He was 86.

He died at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare Thursday morning after a short illness.

The announcement of Fr Ribeiro’s national hero status was made by Defence Oppah Muchinguri who was in the company of Zanu PF acting political commissar, Patrick Chinamasa Friday to the Ribeiro family in Avondale, Harare.

“We came as Zanu PF family and government sent by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa to pay our condolences and inform you of the honour bestowed on our friend, Fr Ribeiro after considering his role in the liberation of this country,” said Muchinguri.

She said Fr Ribeiro decided to side with the freedom fighters during the liberation struggle for an independent Zimbabwe despite being a cleric, and continued supporting government’s efforts after independence.

“He was a friend to the prisoners and had a great influence. He also assisted former President (Robert) Mugabe and national hero Edgar Tekere to cross to Mozambique.”

Chinamasa told mourners he last spoke to Fr Ribeiro Monday at his Zanu PF offices.

“He told me about some prison officers who died in prison and what should be done to them. I did not know this was my last day with him,” he said.

In his condolence message Thursday, Mnangagwa described the death of Fr Ribeiro as a great loss to the nation as he served Zimbabwe with distinction.

“In the case of condemned former prisoners like myself, his figure became one of the only contacts we had with the outside world. Or the only and last human being one would see before one met one’s cruel fate at the hands of colonial authorities,” said Mnangagwa.

“I mourn his passing on as one of the few lucky ones he was able to rescue from the gallows, a development which makes his demise particularly poignant and quite painful to me personally.”

Meanwhile, in his condolence message, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Fr Ribeiro was a man who once ministered as his spiritual father.

“He was my spiritual mentor from as far back as my school days at Mt St Mary’s in Wedza. Above all, he was a freedom fighter in his own quiet way,” he said.