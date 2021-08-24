Father Stumbles On Son’s Mutilated In Forest 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A SHURUGWI man fetching firewood recently stumbled on his mutilated artisanal miner son who was lying unconscious in a forest about km from their homestead.

According to police in Midlands, Thomas Mawere discovered his son Godknows Donga lying unconscious in a bushy area with bruises all over his body two days after he had left home.

Donga died two days at Shurugwi Hospital where he was later admitted at.

“(Zimbabwe Republic Police) ZRP are investigating a suspected murder case where a 23-year-old man died on in admission at Shurugwi Hospital after he was found unconscious in a bushy area with injuries on his body,” Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

“The circumstances are that the now deceased Godknows Donga of Mukaratigwa Village under Chief Banga in Shurugwi left home for his gold panning errands on 13 August 2021,” Mahoko said.

Two days, later his father then discovered his badly injured son in the bushes.