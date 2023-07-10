FAZ fingered in election-related violence, as rights watchdog confirms 40 cases 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

SHADOWY Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) backed Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) has been fingered in ongoing politically motivated violence by human rights watchdog Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT).

It joins traditional leaders and war veterans on a list of those responsible for violence and intimidation.

FAZ, which handled internal Zanu PF primaries, was described as a major perpetrator by HZT in its Election Watch report for June.

The opaque body which was registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) to assist the needy has been blamed for hijacking election-related programs that include voters roll inspection and recently nomination of candidates.

Tens of FAZ officers have been deployed across the country, of which some have reportedly been using firearms to intimidate villagers and opposition supporters.

“Heal Zimbabwe has recorded at least 40 cases of intimidation, threats and coercion in the past week alone across the country. Opposition CCC supporters have been at the receiving end of these threats and intimidation while Zanu PF structures, shadowy FAZ, traditional leaders and war veterans have been identified as the biggest perpetrators,” said HZT.

RELATED:

“Shadowy organisation, FAZ, an affiliate of the ruling party has been at the center of controversy, conflict and human rights since the last months of 2022. FAZ has, however, caught the eye of the storm in recent months. In the past week, FAZ has allegedly been the major perpetrator of intimidation, violence and coercion across the country.

“In Gutu West Ward 7, FAZ officials allegedly held a CCC councillor candidate at gunpoint and made him withdraw his candidature under duress. The candidate has since sought a reversal of the withdrawal.”

According to the report, villagers in Mutoko were threatened with death and violence should they support or vote for opposition political parties, particularly Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The villagers were told Zanu PF would know how each one of them would have voted.

Added the report: “We have also noted a rise in cases of Village Heads, Chiefs and Zanu PF officials who have threatened to evict villagers and banish them from their jurisdictions for supporting the opposition. In Murehwa, villagers were told by the local Zanu PF Chairperson that they would have to relocate to CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s house if they insisted on supporting him.”

Zimbabwe heads for general elections on August 23.

Already CCC has been barred thrice from holding any rally, with Chamisa denied an opportunity to address supporters in Chiredzi on grounds that police did not have enough resources, Zaka on time-related issues and Bindura where he was told the venue had no roads.