FBC Scales Up Digitalisation

By Alois Vinga

LISTED financial services concern, FBC Holdings Limited has scaled up its digitalisation programmes in a bid to meet transforming customers’ needs amid good financial performance on the back of sound economic fundamentals.

Presenting the group’s performance for the half-year ended June 30, 2021, FBC chairperson Herbert Nkala said the digitalisation programmes have been catalysed by the persisting global pandemic.

“FBC Holdings Limited continues with its drive to leverage on information technology investment in response to the persisting global pandemic,” he said.

“To date, the group has achieved significant milestones in its digital transformation journey as evidenced by digital onboarding capabilities for banking and insurance customers.

“To scale up on its digitalisation program, the group has established a wholly-owned strategic business called Xarani.”

Xarani is a fully-fledged financial technology and independent company that will be serving the FBC Group, however, its services and products are open to local and regional banks, fintech startups and businesses, vendors, and regulators.

This intends to become a platform as a Service (PaaS), which is usually defined as a complete development and deployment environment in the cloud, with resources that enables one to deliver everything from simple cloud-based apps to sophisticated, cloud-enabled enterprise applications.

Meanwhile, despite the negative impact of Covid-19, the group’s financial performance showed resilience, registering a profit before tax of $1,16 billion and an after-tax profit of $529,14 million anchored on the group’s core business revenue lines which accounted for 66% of total income.

FBC credited the Foreign Exchange Auction System for contributing immensely in bringing about transparency in the trading of foreign currency as well as stability to the exchange rate which has culminated in price stability.

Said Nkala: ”The efficient allocation of foreign currency through the Foreign Exchange Auction System has contributed to increased confidence and growth in economic activity. Encouragingly, the auction continues to support productive sectors of the economy with more than 70% of foreign exchange allotted to this sector.”

He highlighted that efforts by authorities in addressing the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates through tightening the money supply and expunging the foreign exchange allotment backlog are commendable.

“In addition, increasing the attractiveness of local currency and creating complementary attributes is imperative. We are confident that these initiatives coupled with other monetary policy measures will continue to support the stability of the exchange rate going forward,” added Nkala.