FBC’s Mushayavanhu appointed new RBZ Governor

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FBC Holdings CEO Doctor John Mushayavanhu has been appointed as the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor.

He takes over from John Mangudya whose 10-year term ends in April 2024. Mangudya has also been appointed the new CEO of the Mutapa Investment Fund.

The latest appointment was announced by the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Doctor Martin Rushwaya.

“Doctor Mangudya will be succeeded by Dr John Mushayavanhu who is a career banker with over 30 years of banking experience, having worked at Standard Chartered Bank and FBC Bank in senior capacities.

“Dr Mushayavanhu holds several educational qualifications including a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a PhD in Business Administration,” he said in a statement.

The incoming governor is an Associate of the Institute of Bankers in Zimbabwe (AIBZ).

He has over 41 years in the financial services sector having previously held senior positions in corporate and retail banking with a local multinational bank.

Mushayavanhu is a former President of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) and joined FBC Bank as an Executive Director in the Corporate Banking division in October 1997.

He became Managing Director in 2004 and was appointed Chief Executive of FBC Holdings on the 1st of June 2011.