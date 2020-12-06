FC Platinum Advance In CAF Champions League

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)……… (0) 2

Costa do Sol (Mozambique)… (0) 0

(FC Platinum advance 4-1 on aggregate)

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum marched into the first round of the CAF Champions League after comfortably seeing Costa Do Sol of Mozambique 2-0 in the second round of their preliminary round encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday to advance on a comfortable 4-1 aggregate score line.

FC Platinum will now meet Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club who progressed to the next round on a 1-0 aggregate victory over Nigerian side Plateau United.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in Dar es Salaam on Saturday but the Tanzanian side progressed by virtue of having won the first leg 1-0 in Nigeria last week.

After winning the first leg 2-1 in Maputo last week, FC Platinum went into yesterday’s match needing to at least avoid a defeat by a two goal margin.

In the end they qualified for the next round in style with a solid win through two second half goals from William Stima on 80 minutes and Perfect Chikwende in stoppage time.

FC Platinum were in control from the onset as they shut out the visitors at the back while they took chances when they arrived upfront.

The visitors got off to a positive start in searching for an early goal but FC Platinum managed to weather an early storm unscathed to take control of the match.

Costa do Sol had a strong shot for a penalty waved away after FC Platinum centre back Gift Belo appeared to have handled inside the box after four minutes.

FC Platinum hosts created very little in the first half with their best chance in the opening stanza falling to Silas Songani, who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

At the start of the second half Norman Mapeza made a double substitution replacing the injured Songani with Donald Dzvinyai while Elie Ilunga made way for Stanley Ngala, who appeared to change the complexion of the game.

FC Platinum were finally rewarded on 80 minutes when they won a free kick which they worked well for Stima to fire past the wall and beyond the Costa do Sol goalkeeper, Victor Guambe.

Chikwende ended the game as a contest with the second goal in added time finishing off a brilliant team move.

TEAMS:

FC Platinum: P Mhari, P. Chikwende, K. Madzongwe, B. Banda, W. Stima, G. Bello, S. Songani (D. Dzvinyai 46th), Elie Ilunga (S. Ngala 46th), G. Mbweti, T. Chikore

Costa do Sol: V. Guambe, I. Decarvalho, N. Divrassone, J. Francisco Cassimiro, A. Jose Jonasse, S. Mondlane, F. Miocha, D. Muze, F. Joao Jone, S. Ernesto (H. Mario Capena 59th), N. Ernesto (C. Omar 70th)