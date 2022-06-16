FC Platinum awarded three points for abandoned clash against Bosso

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO giants Highlanders have been found guilty for causing the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on April 23 and were fined US$6 000.

FC Platinum have been awarded three points for the match on a 3-0 score line.

The Premier Soccer League confirmed the judgement on their official social media platforms.

The game was abandoned after 84 minutes amid chaotic scenes resulting in police firing tear smoke into the stands.

FC Platinum and Highlanders were deadlocked 1-1 when second assistant referee Albinos Zigwati signalled a penalty adjudging that Bosso central defender Peter Muduhwa had fouled FC Platinum substitute Walter Musona inside the box.

However, TV replays showed that there was minimal contact outside the box.

Bosso players mobbed referee Kuzivamwari Jaravaza protesting the decision and the lengthy delay agitated their supporters who invaded the pitch before being cleared by the police.

The decision to award FC Platinum three points now places them joint second with Dynamos on the league table on 34 points, just one point behind leaders Chicken Inn.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and his forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya have scooped the May PSL accolades.

The defending champions, who did not have a good start in defending their title, were unbeaten in the four league matches they played last month, dispatching troubled Caps United 3-0, Yadah (2-0), Triangle (4-0) and Cranborne Bullets (1-0).

Ngwenya has been a revelation during the first half of the campaign, scoring seven goals this season and chipping in with a number of assists for the Zvishavane outfit.