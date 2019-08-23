FC Platinum bank on home advantage

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum will be aiming to capitalise on home advantage when they take on Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets in the second leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The tie is delicately poised after the two sides settled for a goalless draw in the first leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre a fortnight ago which means FC Platinum need nothing short of a win to progress to the next round of the prestigious competition.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, who will be facing off against compatriot Calisto Pasuwa, who is the coach at Nyasa Big Bullets, admitted that his side had all to do in order to advance to the next round.

“Everybody is aware of the challenges we are going to face on Saturday because we went to Malawi and managed to comeback with a nil-all result but I feel it’s game on,” Mapeza told a press conference ahead of the match.

“We are not yet out of the woods. We just have to work extra hard come Saturday for us to get a positive result,” he said.

Mapeza said he was encouraged by his team’s performance in the first leg in Malawi but emphasised the need for his charges to make good use of their opportunities.

“From our last performance in Malawi the guys did very well. We just have to work on our finishing and creating chances and at the end of the day football is about results. If we don’t get the goals, it will count for nothing but we still have the same desire, same attitude to go out there and get a result on tomorrow,” Mapeza.

If FC Platinum beat Nyasa Big Bullets they will face either UD Songo of Mozambique or Simba Stars of Tanzania, who also played to a goalless draw in the first leg tie two weeks ago at the Estádio, do Ferroviário in Mozambique two weeks ago.

Simba Stars host UD Songo at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Sunday in Tanzania in the second leg.