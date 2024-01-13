FC Platinum bolster squad with eight signings, aiming to reclaim PSL title

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

FORMER champions FC Platinum have issued a sign of intent – garnering for the title – bolstering their ranks with the arrival of eight players ahead of the commencement of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Friday, FC Platinum announced the official signing of eight players who include former Highlanders pair Mbongeni Ndlovu and Briton Manhire.

Davison Marowa from Herentals, Shepherd Mhlanga from Chicken Inn, Northern Region division one player, Bothwell Nzori and goal keeper David Bizabani are the new signings at the Zvishavane side.

FC Platinum also promoted Anesu Chirinda and Tapiwa Reves from its developmental ranks.

FC Platinum president Blessing Garamunhanga said the signing of the players is in line with the Club’s aspirations for this year.

“FC Platinum is aiming to become a dominant force in Zimbabwe and Africa. The team has been preparing for the upcoming season, with the goal of success. The team has released several players and is investing in young players to ensure future growth and success.

“The club is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all players to thrive in. The team is excited to welcome new additions who will bring positive energy and help elevate the team’s performance.

“The players’ dedication to their craft is evident in their training sessions. FC Platinum’s fans have high expectations, and the team’s recent performances have not disappointed. With the players’ abundance of skills, the future looks bright for FC Platinum, and they are well on their way to achieving their set targets by 2024,” said Blessing Garamunhanga.

The eight players come as FC Platinum purged ageing players recently as they reenergise the team and mount a fight for the PSL title.

The Norman Mapeza’s coached team was dethroned from the title by its cousins Ngezi Platinum last year.

This led to a raft of changes at the club, in the boardroom and the pitch.