FC Platinum, Bosso match abandoned due to violence

By Sports Reporter

THE high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter between Highlanders and FC Platinum was abandoned after Bosso fans invaded in protest over a penalty awarded to the hosts at Mandava on Saturday.

The two sides were level at 1-1 when referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded the hosts a penalty in the 82nd minute after Peter Muduwa was adjudged to have fouled Walter Musona in the box.

However, replays showed that Muduwa had made contact with his opponent outside the penalty box with the FC Platinum player losing his footing when he got into the box.

The controversial decision angered Highlanders players, who protested the decision and their fans responded by invading the pitch targeting Jaravasa and one of the assistants Albinos Zigwati.

The crowd trouble led to the abandonment of the match as police officers ended up using tear gas in a bid to disperse the marauding crowd.

Earlier the match had gotten off to an electrifying start as Bosso needed just five minutes to break the deadlock through Divine Mhindirira from a brilliant layup from Stanley Ngala.

The lead was however short-lived as the defending champions responded after ten minutes, through Juan Mutudza.

While the winner could not be decided after the abandonment of the match, FC Platinum are likely to be awarded the three points via the boardroom after unruly Highlanders fans caused the match to be aborted.

Meanwhile, former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari bagged his first win as Ngezi Platinum Stars coach after his team secured a 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Tinotenda Musariranwa scored the only goal of the match in the second minute before Ngezi held on to their lead to collect maximum points in Kariba.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn returned to the top of the table after a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City whoever DeMbare can reclaim top position on the log with a win against Manica Diamonds on Sunday.

At Sakubva, Yadah enhanced their chances of surviving relegation with a 3-1 win against Tenax while Harare City and Black Rhinos shared the spoils in a drab goalless draw at the National Sports Stadium.

Castle Lager Premiership Results and Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-1 Bulawayo City, ZPC Kariba 0-1 Ngezi Platinum (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum 1-1 Highlanders (Match abandoned), Harare City 0-0 Black Rhinos, Tenax 1-3 Yadah

Sunday: Dynamos v Manica Diamond (NSS), Triangle v CAPS United (Gibbo), Bulawayo Chiefs v Whawha (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals (Sakubva)