FC Platinum, Chicken Inn in tough midweek PSL encounters

By Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn seem to have tougher assignment compared to log leaders, CAPS United as the title race heats up with a full Week 28 mid-week fixture list scheduled for Wednesday.

All the top three teams play their midweek fixtures on Wednesday, with CAPS United enjoying a four-point gap at the top while Chicken Inn and FC Platinum are chasing, tied on 46 points.

But it is the chasing teams which seem to have difficult encounters as the champions FC Platinum host fifth placed and fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava.

Although FC Platinum have dominated this fixture, there have been closely fought encounters and none of the teams has won by a two-goal margin.

In seven league matches between the football cousins, FC Platinum have won four and Ngezi Platinum one while the other two have ended in stalemates.

The champions, who are in the group stages of the CAF champions’ league, have been struggling to win matches in the league, drawing four of their last five matches.

Bulawayo side Chicken Inn, buoyed by their narrow 1-0 win over CAPS United last Wednesday, make a long trip to Harare to face resurgent Harare City.

Joey Antipas’ charges will be looking for revenge after losing the reverse fixture in June.

CAPS United, in search of a second title in three years since their triumph in 2016, will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways at home to relegation haunted Herentals at the National Sports Stadium.

But the league pacesetters cannot afford to underrate their lowly ranked opponents who gave them a convincing 3-1 hiding when the two teams met in June.

In other potentially explosive encounters, struggling giants Dynamos visit Manica Diamonds at Vengere on Wednesday while in-form Bulawayo heavyweights Highlanders host bottom team Yadah FC at Barbourfields on Thursday.

Fourth placed ZPC Kariba travel to Gweru for a date with Chapungu while Zimbabwe’s CAF Confederation Cup representatives, Triangle’s home fixture against Hwange has been postponed because of their CAF assignment at home to Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou this weekend.

Full fixtures

Wednesday: Bulawayo Chiefs FC Vs Mushowani Stars FC (Luveve Stadium 1500hrs), Harare City FC Vs Chicken Inn FC (Rufaro Stadium 1500hrs), Chapungu FC Vs ZPC Kariba FC (Ascot Stadium 1500hrs), FC Platinum Vs Ngezi Platinum Stars FC (Mandava Stadium 1500hrs), Manica Diamonds FC Vs Dynamos FC Vengere Stadium 1500hrs, CAPS United FC Vs Herentals FC (National Sports Stadium 1500hrs)

Thursday: Highlanders FC Vs Yadah FC (Barbourfields Stadium 1500hrs), Black Rhinos FC Vs TelOne FC (National Sports Stadium 1500hrs), Triangle United FC Vs Hwange FC Gibbo Stadium Postponed