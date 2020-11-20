FC Platinum, Coach De Jongh Part Ways

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

REPORTS from the town of Zvishavane confirm that three-time Zimbabwean football champions FC Platinum have terminated Dutch coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh’s contract.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) barred the international coach from sitting on the bench during the CAF Champions League tournament because he doesn’t have the requisite qualifications.

De Jongh holds a UEFA A coaching licence while Africa’s football governing body requires a coach from a team participating in the CAF Champions League tournament to have CAF A coaching papers.

CAF also requires coaches who trained outside Africa to have a pro licence coaching certificate to sit on the bench.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the Zvishavane based football club’s public relations executive Officer, Chido Chizondo could neither deny nor confirm whether the club had parted ways with De Jongh.

“We will advise on the matter soon,” she said in a terse response.

De Jongh joined Pure Platinum Play team after parting ways with Bulawayo-based Highlanders at the end of the 2019 season. During his time at Highlanders, he managed to help the team climb from the relegation zone to finish sixth on the log standings before assisting the Bulawayo giants to claim silverware last year by clinching the Super Cup.

De Jongh’s only local opponents in FC Platinum colours are his former paymasters, Highlanders in a Castle Challenge Cup in a match played early which ended 2-0 in favour of FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. All soccer matches were soon after stopped to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.