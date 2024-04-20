FC Platinum drop points against spirited Bikita Minerals as delayed kickoffs mar Saturday fixtures

By Soccer24

FC PLATINUM dropped points against a spirited Bikita Minerals side after playing a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 encounter play at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

The Platinum Boys blew a two-goal lead to settle for a point after conceding a late Masimba Mambare’s brace.

After a cagey first half, Juan Mutudza opened the scoring in the 52nd minute to put the hosts ahead.

Second half substitute Davison Marowa doubled the lead for FC Platinum five minutes with a sublime effort.

Bikita were not deterred by the deficit and managed to pull one back on the 71st minute through Mambare’s first goal of the day.

The former Highlanders and Dynamos midfielder came again in the 86th, grabbing a late equaliser for the visitors.

The result lifted the Lithium Boys to seventh place, while Kugona Kunenge Kudada remained in the third place.

Elsewhere, there were delayed kick-offs in the other games played on Saturday.

The match between ZPC Kariba and Arenel which was played at Nhamhunga Stadium was delayed by thirty minutes due to a water-logged pitch.

The game ended in a goalless draw.

The goalless stalemate between Yadah and Chegutu Pirates at the Heart Stadium in the capital was also delayed by half an hour due to clash of kits.

In Chisumbanje, Green Fuel’s 0-0 draw versus Herentals had a ten-minute delay.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 7 Results:

FC Platinum 2-0 Bikita Minerals

Green Fuel 0-0 Herentals

Yadah Stars 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Arenel