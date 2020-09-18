FC Platinum duo leaves for Sudan 

From left, Edward Sadomba, Last Jesi, Gorge Deda and Sibas Songani before their departure for Sudan

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum will be forced to make new additions to their squad ahead of the new domestic campaign and CAF Champions League after their key players Last Jesi and Silas Songani left the country for Sudan.

The duo, which were accompanied by former Dynamos and Al Hilal striker Edward Sadomba and their local agent George Deda, is expected to complete moves to Sudanese giants Al Hilal over the weekend.

Jesi, an exciting attacking midfielder, who has been on loan at FC Platinum from Manica Diamonds since the start of the year was the first to seal a move to the 27 times Sudanese league winners and seven times Sudan Cup winners after agreeing a three year deal.

Al Hilal reportedly paid a US$80 000 transfer fee for his services to Manica Diamonds, who confirmed the deal on their official Twitter page early this week.

Barely 24 hours after Jesi sealed his move, forward Songani, who returned to the local Premiership early this year after several years in Europe was also snapped up by the Sudanese side.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo said Songani has been invited to Sudan for medicals, which should pave way for him to join Al Hilal having already agreed personal terms with the club.

Songani only played one competitive match for FC Platinum when he scored a brace as they floored Highlanders 2-0 in the Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium in March.

The 30-year-old striker, who almost won the 2013 Soccer Star of the Year accolade before leaving the country to join Danish topflight side Sønderjyske from Harare City in 2014, was simply a delight to watch in his first match for FC Platinum since his return from the Scandinavian nation.

The former Warriors winger gave a loud reminder of his goal-scoring instincts, with a brilliant show that helped the platinum miners clinch their third successive Castle Challenge Cup silverware and their first under their new Dutch coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jong.

His hopes of starring for the three-time Zimbabwe champions in the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season were dashed when the campaign was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.