FC Platinum ease to victory as Chicken Inn maintain pressure

By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum’s bid for a third successive Premier Soccer League title remained on track after edging Chapungu at Mandava while Chicken Inn maintained pressure on table-toppers with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Saturday.

Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga scored the only goal of the match for the platinum miners in the 12th minute which proved enough for the defending champions to maintain their spot at the top of the log on 31 points from 15 matches.

Chapungu, who have now gone for eight matches without a win since beating CAPS United in May, never showed any real intent throughout the contest.

The result at Mandava means FC Platinum remain two points ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn who also picked maximum points after producing a solid second half performance to beat Bulawayo at Luveve Stadium.

After an evenly balanced first half which ended goalless, Chicken Inn needed the brilliance of veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu to swing the advantage in their favour.

Matawu, who came on in the second half, replacing Malvin Gaki and the veteran player changed the game for the Gamecocks, allowing them to create more opportunities.

Defender Moses Jackson broke the deadlock ten minutes into the second half before Innocent Muchaneka killed the contest on minute 73.

The result, on the flip side leaves Chiefs on the brink of returning to the bottom of the table as they are occupying 17th place with 11 points.

Elsewhere, Hwange and Herentals drew 2-2 in a match played at the National Sports Stadium.

Hwange opened the scoring in the 14th minute through Shepherd Gahadzikwa but Herentals equalised in the 33rd minute through Blessing Maunganidze.

The Students took the lead for the first time in the game early in the 58th minute following an own goal by Ted Ncube but Hwange ensured a share of the spoils after equalising barely four minutes later through Nomore Chinyerere.

In other matches played on Saturday, Ngezi Platinum edged Black Rhinos 1-0 at Baobab Stadium while ZPC Kariba and Triangle United played to a goalless stalemate at Nyamhunga.

Results and Fixtures

Saturday: FC Platinum 1-0 Chapungu, Chicken Inn 2-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos, Herentals 2-2 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Triangle United, Yadah 1-1 Harare City

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve)