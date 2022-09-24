FC Platinum edge closer to fourth successive PSL title

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum edged closer towards clinching their fourth successive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after stretching their lead at the top of the table to 10 points following a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

In-form forward Walter Musona scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute with a tap in finish from Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya’s cross to secure all three points for his side in a hard-fought encounter.

With the win, they opened a 10 point lead over Chicken Inn, who moved into second following a 1-0 win over Whawha at Luveve Stadium.

The Zvishavane-based side is also 11 points clear of Dynamos, but the Harare giants could reduce the gap to eight points if they manage to beat Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was, however, not happy with his team’s overall performance despite their crucial win.

“I’m not happy with the way we performed today. We won but this was a very tough match,” Mapeza said.

“This isn’t the way we wanted to play but I’m happy that we got the points. It’s getting tougher with each game.

“The first minutes shaped the game for us. We started on the wrong foot and that’s why we looked out of shape. We could have lost but we survived the scare.”

FC Platinum’s nearest rivals Chicken Inn needed a late goal from striker Brian Muza to grind out an important win against Whawha.

Muza scored his eleventh goal of the season with a fine header to spare his team from what would have been a frustrating draw against the league’s basement side.

In Rusape, Highlanders saw their three match winning streak come to an end after being held to a draw against a stubborn Cranborne Bullets at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

Bosso opened the scoring through Ray Lunga in the 9th minute before Tadiwa Chibunyu equalised from the spot ten minutes later.

The penalty came as a result of a handball inside the box by Mbongeni Ndlovu.

Highlanders remain in fourth position on 45 points from 28 matches while Cranborne Bullets are 11th on 35 points and now seemingly safe from relegation.

Struggling Harare giants Caps United continue to flirt with relegation from the top flight league after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Yadah got their only goal of the match through defender Brian Kadamanja’s headed goal late in the first half.

It was an 11th defeat of the season for the beleaguered giants who sit two places above the relegation zone with 31 points from 28 matches.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Highlanders, Chicken Inn 1-0 Whawha, Yadah 1-0 Caps United, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Black Rhinos, FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo City

Sunday: Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Manica Diamonds (Sakubva), Triangle (Gibbo), Tenax 1-0 Harare City