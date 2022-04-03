FC Platinum End Winless Streak, Chicken Inn Drop Points

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum finally ended their three-match winless streak after edging minnows Whawha 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava on Saturday.

The win ensured Norman Mapeza’s charges reduced the gap between them and early pacesetters Chicken Inn to seven points after the GameCocks dropped points after being held to a three-all draw by Manica Diamonds at Luveve.

FC Platinum needed a controversial late penalty which was converted by midfielder Innocent Mucheneka to seal a nervy win against a stubborn Whawha.

Mucheneka showed composure to send the Whawha goalkeeper Terrence Chiku the wrong way as tensions boiled over with WhaWha players protesting referee Jimmy Bumhe’s decision to award FC Platinum a penalty.

FC Platinum, who have now scored just 11 goals in 10 minutes, had earlier appeared to be heading for another frustrating result after wasting the several opportunities they created.

In another PSL match played on Saturday Yadah finally registered their first win of the season following a 2-1 victory over Herentals at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 results and fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 3-3 Manica Diamonds, Yadah 2-1 Herentals, FC Platinum 1-0 Whawha, Cranborne Bullets 2-1 Bulawayo City (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba 2-1 Harare City

Sunday: Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo), Tenax v Caps United (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium)