FC Platinum fall to Esperance as Pirates thrash Horoya

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE premiership champions FC Platinum lost 0-2 to Esperance Sportive de Tunis in a Caf Champions League second Group B match played at Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis on Friday.

A double strike by Taha Yassine Khenissi after 24 and 65 minutes was enough to condemn the Norman Mapeza coached side to its first defeat in its maiden CAF Champions League group stage appearance.

The holders of Africa’s most prestigious inter-club trophy dominated the visitors, enjoying 64 percent possession against the Zimbabweans who had 36 percent of the ball throughout the match.

The hosts also had three shots on target while FC Platinum had none.

However, FC Platinum has a chance to avenge the defeat when the two sides meet in a reverse fixture 16 March this year.

In another Group B match played Friday evening, top South African premiership side Orlando Pirates thrashed Horoya of Guinea 3-0 to claim top spot of the group.

The match was played in Johannesburg’s Orlando Stadium Friday evening.

Pirates, who drew 0-0 with FC Platinum a week ago, scored through Thembinkosi Lorch deep into the first half injury time before second half double scorer netted his brace after 73 and 76 minutes.

The South African giants are now tied on four points with Esperance but occupy top spot due to a superior goal difference.

FC Platinum and Horoya of Guinea both have a point apiece but the Zvishavane side are number three as they conceded less goals than their next opponents.