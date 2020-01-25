FC Platinum humbled by Sudan’s Al Hilal in CAF CL home clash

By Mbekezeli Ncube

FC Platinum…………..(0)0

Al-Hilal………………(0)1

FC PLATINUM bowed out of the Confederation of African Football Champions League after a narrow 1-0 loss at the hands of Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a match played at Barbourfields stadium Saturday afternoon.

A goal by Mohamed Musa Eldai was enough to keep Al Hilal’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition alive.

The match started on a slow pace in terms of goal scoring opportunities as play was concentrated in the middle of the park inside 10 minutes of the match.

The first scoring chance came in Platinum’s way when dreadlocked new signing Last Lesi beat the defenders and tried a long-range effort outside the box but failed to find the back of the net with the visitors’ goalkeeper Salim Magoola already beaten.

The visitors started gaining confidence as the match hit the quarter of an hour, enjoying possessing and long passes as they tried to break FC Platinum’s solid defence but the visitors’ back four were a hard nut to crack in the first half.

The Zimbabwean representatives in the competition were awarded a soft penalty in the 25th minute when Rahman Kutsanzira was brought down inside the box by Omer Abdalia who got himself a yellow card in the process.

Young Tawana Chikore stepped up to take the spot-kick but although sending Magoola the wrong way, he still failed to hit the target sending the ball straight to the barricades.

The penalty miss did not demoralise the Zvishavane side which kept on attacking and got a lot of corner kicks within a short period of time but choosing to fire blanks.

The teams went into the break in a nil all stalemate.

Al-Hilal looked the hungrier side in the second half and they missed some glorious chances as FC Platinum played the better part of the second half with sloppy defence.

In the 60th minute, former Edward Sadomba’s paymasters thought they were a goal up but their goal was ruled for offside.

As the match was headed for a goalless draw, FC Platinum went on to rue that missed penalty when they were punished with only five minutes left to play. Mohamed Musa Eldai scored for the visitors.

Addressing journalists after the match, FC Platinum coach Hendriek Pieter de Jongh said “We lost in a very interesting international match.”

“One important thing in matches of this level is the result. In the first half, we played nice football, but we failed to score. We had some wonderful moves and we got a big chance to score from the penalty spot, but we failed. That was a very crucial moment for us. They then went on to score,”

Razvan Lucescu, the visitors’ coach praised his youthful side for collecting maximum points away from home.