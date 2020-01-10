FC Platinum in must-win CAF CL clash with Egyptian giants Al Ahly

By Mbekezeli Ncube

FC PLATINUM cannot afford to lose another match in their current CAF Champions League football campaign when they lock horns with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a reverse fixture of the competition at Barbourfields stadium this Saturday.

Pure Platinum Play lost their first three matches in their group which consists of Sudanese outfit Ah-Hilal as well as Etoille du Sahel of Tunisia.

The Zimbabwe three-time in a row champions’ assistant coach, Lizwe Sweswe said the club has been working on its mistakes which made it lose 2-0 to Al Ahly when the two teams met in Egypt late last year.

Sweswe, who is head coach for the Champions League competition only, also said he was confident they will finally get a result on home soil.

“I think from the analysis of our last match, we created some goal scoring chances but we failed to convert them into goals.

“We have been working on that during our training sessions and we are going to make sure that we come clinical in front of goal. We hope that we will play well and try to turn tables around,” Sweswe told journalist at a pre match press conference Friday.

Sweswe also said there were going to be some changes in the squad that played in Egypt as new signings Nomore Chinyerere, a defender they signed from relegated Hwange, and attacking midfielders Stanley Ngala and Jimmy Gwara from Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kaiba respectively are available for selection.

FC Platinum are rooted at the bottom of Group B and are yet to record a point while Al Ahly are second from their two wins and a draw. They are level on points with Etoile du Sahel who are on top with a superior goal difference.

A loss for FC Platinum this Saturday will see them crash out of Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

However, for them to qualify, a miracle must happen.

The Zvishavane side must win all three of their last matches and hope Al Ahly and Etoille du Sahel lose at least two each.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly captain said The Red Devils, as the team is affectionately known, will continue from where they left and make sure to collect maximum points, a move that will see them proceed to the knockout stages of the competition.

“There is no difference between the first leg and second leg if you want to be a champion. So whatever circumstances or differences we will face them, our focus now is to become champions again,” he said.