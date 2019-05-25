FC Platinum keep pressure on CAPS United, Chicken Inn held

By Sports Reporter

DEVON Chafa’s first half penalty earned FC Platinum a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yadah FC at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday to send them a point above CAPS United and keep their bid for a third successive Castle Lager Premier League title alive.

With CAPS United only in action on Sunday against Hwange, FC Platinum desperately needed to collect maximum points and they did just through the former Dynamos midfielder’s 37th minute spot kick to ensure that the visitors collected points on the road to wrest the lead in the league race.

FC Platinum were awarded what proved to be the match winning penalty when Wellington Kamudyariwa was adjudged to have brought down Ali Sadiki in the box.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe felt the penalty decision was harsh and slammed the match officials during the post-match interview.

“You know playing a big team like FC Platinum, you don’t expect to see match officials taking sides,” Mangombe fumed.

“Already by virtue of being FC Platinum playing Yadah FC, there is a big difference when you look at the quality of players and quality of everything. Then you add the official; it’s not football.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose this game. We played very well according to our game plan and we matched them but it seems the referees had other thoughts,” he said.

In contrast, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was delighted with the three points which took his points tally to 20 points from nine matches, one ahead of Chicken Inn and CAPS United.

“It was a game of moments. There is a time we did well and there is a time they did well. This is our second game playing one of those teams that always give us problem in Harare,” Mapeza said after the match.

“If you look at Harare City, they always give us problems here and Yadah as well. I have been talking much about it that football is in Harare this season so the win a massive result for us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn had an opportunity to go to the top of the log with a victory but wasted the opportunity after being held to a goalless draw by Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium.

Gamecocks’ coach Joey Antipas was left fuming at Black Rhinos’ defensive tactics in the match, describing their approach to the match as ‘anti football’.

“It was a difficult game for us because Rhinos played anti football, they didn’t come out of their half and in the few occasions they came out there was nothing in their attack.

“We dominated for 90 minutes. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a goal; If you play like that it’s difficult to penetrate.

“They virtually played with a team one formation but that’s part of the game. Fans come out and pay money to watch entertaining football and we were the entertaining side whilst Rhinos just sat back,” said Antipas.

In other matches, ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds played out a one-all draw at Nyamhunga while at the National Sports Stadium, Herentals held Chapungu to a goalless stalemate.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 0-0 Black Rhinos, Herentals 0-0 Chapungu, Yadah FC 0-1FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Manica Diamonds

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), TelOne v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro)