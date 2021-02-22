FC Platinum Knocked Out Of CAF Confederation Cup

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ASC Jaraaf…………(1)1

FC Platinum………(0)0

(FC Platinum lose 2-0 on aggregate)

FC PLATINUM will not feature in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage after losing 2-0 on aggregate to ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the final round of qualifying for the tournament on Sunday.

After losing 1-0 on their home turf last weekend, the Zimbabwean champions already faced an uphill task but that was made worse when the ASC Jaraaf captain El Hadj Kane put his side ahead in the eighth minute of play at the Lat-Dior stadium in Dakar, Senegal.

Although FC Platinum put up a good fight for the rest of the contest, they were unable to breach the Jaraaf goal as the Senegalese side held on to secure victory and book their place in the group stages of the competition.

FC Platinum went into the match without key players William Stima, Stanley Ngala and Kelvin Madzongwe who were nursing injuries and suffered an early blow when Lawrence Mhlanga was forced out with a knock just before the quarter hour mark.

The Zvishavane-based side has been the only Zimbabwean which has been playing competitive football due to their participation in the CAF interclub competitions.

Norman Mapeza’s charges started their campaign in the CAF Champions League but were eliminated in the second qualifying round after a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Tanzanian side Simba SC to drop to the CAF Confederation Cup.