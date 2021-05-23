FC Platinum Run Out Whawha, CAPS United Held By Yadah 

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM lived up to their billing as favourites to win the season-opening Chibuku Super Cup after firing six goals past Premier Soccer League returnees Whawha in their opening Group 4 encounter.

Domestic football’s premier cup competition was played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based side, who are the current PSL champions, underlined their intentions of winning the coveted cup competition this season with a flawless display which was headlined by a hat-trick from Rodwell Chinyengetere, a brace from Silas Songani, and a late goal scored by young forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya.

Songani broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the game from a free-kick, which was deflected by a Whawha player, Roy Useni before eluding goalkeeper Simon Nyama. Chinyengetere doubled the lead eight minutes later with a shot from another rebound.

Chinyengetere, a former Soccer Star of the Year, scored his second goal of the day with a curling strike from inside the box and again it was from a rebound which the prison wardens dismally failed to clear.

The Norman Mapeza coached side continued with its dominance in the second half, with Songani completing his brace in the 69th minute, while Chinyengetere also sealed his first hat-trick after 81 minutes.

Second-half substitute, Ngwenya added his name on the score sheet in the referee’s additional time following a neat build-up that was engineered by Donald Teguru and Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

Mapeza was delighted with his team’s clinical performance. The former Warriors boss is aiming to kick start his return to the club for a second stint by winning the Chibuku Cup.

“I am happy for the win, we started on a high note. I am particularly impressed with the character shown by the team, especially the youngsters,” said Mapeza.

“For Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, it’s a good thing to score at such a level. He is such a young star and I am happy for him and the seniors who led the team. We, however, don’t need to be over-confident but we intend to win everything. You never know what happens in football,” Mapeza said.

In the only match played in Harare, CAPS United needed a second-half double from striker Ishmael Wadi to erase a two-goal first-half deficit and salvage a draw against minnows Yadah FC in a Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 opener at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe went to the break trailing 2-0 after Yadah scored two brilliant goals with the opener coming from winger Prosper Kafelapanjila after just 17 minutes before Tino Mutyembizi doubled the lead at the stroke of halftime.

United, however, refused to give up with Wadi equalising with a fine header early in the second half before completing his brace on 67 minutes as the two teams shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn got off to a winning start when they beat Bulawayo City in a Group 2 Chibuku Super Cup first match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks scored in either half to secure the important three points as they brace for their next matches against Bulawayo Chiefs and then Highlanders before they go to the second round.

They got their goals through George Majika in the 15th minute and substitute Obriel Chirinda just before the final whistle.

Chibuku Super Cup Results and Fixtures

Yesterday: Bulawayo City FC 0-2 Chicken Inn, Whawha FC 0-6 FC Platinum, CAPS United 2-2 Yadah FC, Tenax 1-4 v Black Rhinos

Today: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle United (Grp 4 – Mandava, 11 am), Harare City v ZPC Kariba (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 11 am), Bulawayo Chiefs v Highlanders (Grp 2 – Barbourfields, 1 pm), Herentals vs Dynamos (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 3 pm), Manica Diamonds vs Cranborne Bullets Grp 3 – Sakubva, 3 pm).