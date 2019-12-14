FC Platinum seal third successive PSL title

By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum have been crowned the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for the third successive season after beating CAPS United 1-0 in a thrilling title decider at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based side, who needed just a draw to clinch the title played the entire second half with 10-men after forward Guyve Nsiala was shown a red card just after the halftime whistle for shoving a CAPS’ goalkeepers coach Witness Munkuli.

CAPS United failed to capitalise on their numerical as they wasted several chances after the break before Perfect Chikwende scored the all-important goal in the 60th minute as FC Platinum finished the campaign with 61 points while the Green Machine dropped to third on 59 behind Chicken Inn.

It was sweet victory for FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe, who secured his first PSL title as head coach of the side after taking over the coaching reins from Norman Mapeza.

Gweru-based sides Chapungu and TelOne sides joined Hwange and Mushowani Stars to Division One football after being relegated on the final day.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 34 Results

CAPS United 0-1 FC Platinum, Mushowani Stars 2-3 Yadah, Hwange 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Triangle United 1-0 Dynamos, Chapungu 2-2 Highlanders, Harare City 0-0 Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Herentals , Chicken Inn 4-1 TelOne