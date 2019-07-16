FC Platinum stars eye SA moves 

By Sports Reporter

FC Platinum goalkeeper and captain, Petros Mhari, is reportedly on the verge of joining South African Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic after impressing the club’s technical team during a trial stint.

The 30-year-old who has won the last two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League titles with FC Platinum enjoyed a solid campaign in the last edition of the CAF Champions League.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo confirmed that Mhari was currently in South Africa for a trial stint.

“Yes Petros is in South Africa on trials with Bloemfontein Celtic. However nothing has been finalised yet as we are still waiting to hear the results of his trials,” said Chizondo.

Mhari was one of the several FC Platinum players who were missing in action during their one-all draw against Highlanders amid reports they were club hunting outside the country.

Twins Kelvin and Elvis Moyo are also seeking to secure deals with South Africa top-flight league side Chippa United after being recently invited for trials.

The pair missed FC Platinum’s clash against Manica Diamonds last weekend, as they seek new challenges.

Kelvin, plays as a centre back and has previously featured for the Warriors while Elvis has established himself as a key member of the FC Platinum side which has dominated Zimbabwean football.

Both Kelvin and Elvis made their debut for FC Platinum in 2013 and have been playing regularly under Norman Mapeza, helping the club to two league titles.

While initial reports suggested that both twin brothers had been signed by the South African club, according to KickOff.com Kelvin appears to have done enough to impress coach Clinton Larsen having had an unsuccessful trial with SuperSport United back in July 2018.

“We’ve done a deal for a foreign centre-half, and we thought that we had enough cover in that department,” Larsen told KickOff.com on Tuesday.