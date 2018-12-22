FC Platinum storm CAF Champions League group stages

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum have reached the group stages of CAF Champions League after grinding out a goalless draw against Congolese side AS Otoho D’oyo at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

They progress to the last 16 of the prestigious tournament on the away goal rule.

The Zvishavane-based side had managed a 1-1 result in Congo last week and only needed to avoid conceding at home to reach the group stages for the first time in the club’s history.

FC Platinum, who had come short of making it into the group stages on two previous attempts, in 2012 and 2017, will know their next set of opponents during the draw which takes place on December 28.

Harare giants CAPS United were the last Zimbabwean side to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2017 while Dynamos are the most successful domestic side in the history of the competition after reaching the final in 1998.