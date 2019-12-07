FC Platinum suffer heavy defeat to Etoile du Sahel

By Mbekezeli Ncube

FC Platinum……………….(0)0

Etoile du Sahel…………(2)3

ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum suffered yet another blow in their CAF Champions League campaign when they lost 3-0 to Tunisian outfit Etoile du Sahel in a match played at Barbourfields stadium Saturday.

Etoile du Sahel broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Karim Aribi scored from a free header. There was communication breakdown in the FC Platinum defence.

Rodwel Chinyengetere almost equalised for Pure Platinum Play but his attempt outside the box was matched by a brilliant save from Etoile du Sahel goalkeeper Achraf Krir.

Tigere also forced a save out of the visitors’ goalkeeper but his effort from a freekick was again saved by Krir.

The teams when into the interval with Aribi’s goal separating them.

Just two minutes after the break, Aribi completed his brace when the visitors exchanged some brilliant passes which split open the Platinum defence.

Krir, who had a good day in the office, was also summoned to produce another brilliant save from a long-range effort by Kelvin Madzongwe.

The Tunisian giants were in total control of the game, exhibiting some brilliant passing football throughout the match.

In the 90th minute, Hazem Haj Hassen added some more misery to the Zimbabwean champions by putting the visitors three nil up through a tap-in inside the 18 area.

FC Platinum coach, Lizwe Sweswe said despite losing the match, his side played very well against the respected African giants.

“Yes, we lost the match but overally my team performed very well. We lost concentration especially in defence but we have some positives to take ahead of our next match,” Sweswe said in his post-match conference.

He also said he still had hope despite his team losing two games in a row in the Champions League and believes his team still has what it takes to settle and qualify to the next round of the competition.

Etoile du Sahel coach Juan Carlos Garrido said he was impressed because they managed to get what they came to Zimbabwe for.

“The most important thing for us was to collect maximum points, we got them and of course we are very happy for that. We knew before the match that there was going to be a lot of difficulties, we were very efficient in the right moments and we managed to score some goals,” Garrido said.