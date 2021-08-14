FC Platinum’s Champions League Opponents Revealed 

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have been handed a tough fixture for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League following the draw for the prestigious competition conducted in Cairo, Egypt Friday.

The three-time Zimbabwean league champions are facing a daunting trip to Dundo in Angola’s Linda Norte Province where they will face GD Sagrada Esperanca.

The first leg of the preliminary round is scheduled for September 10-12 with the return fixture played in Zimbabwe the following week.

If FC Platinum progress to the second round they will play the winner between Zambian side Zesco United and Royal Leopards of Eswatini in the first round proper.

The second leg has been scheduled between the week of October 15-24.

The Zvishavane club was recently given the Green light by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to start group training in preparation for their CAF Champions League campaign.

FC Platinum have up to Sunday to register players in the competition.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side was registered to represent the country in the continental competition by ZIFA, basing on their status as the last club to win the Premier Soccer League title in 2019.

The local league championship has failed to take off since FC Platinum beat Caps United on the final day of a riveting championship race to claim the Premiership title in 2019.

FC Platinum, who won the last three PSL titles before the Covid-19 pandemic, are featuring in the CAF Champions League for the fifth successive season