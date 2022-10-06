FC Platinum’s Mandava Stadium to host Chibuku Super Cup semis

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZVISHAVANE-BASED Mandava Stadium will host the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals next weekend, the Premier Soccer League announced on Wednesday.

Defending champions FC Platinum, who are chasing yet another domestic double play, Herentals, while Bulawayo Chiefs take on Black Rhinos in the two semi-final matches, where two places in the final will be on offer.

The final will, however, be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in November.

FC Platinum booked their place in the last four after dispatching Dynamos FC, while an impressive Herentals got the better of Manica Diamonds.

Black Rhinos knocked out Chicken Inn, while Bulawayo Chiefs stunned 2019 champions Highlanders.

FC Platinum, who are set to win their fourth successive Premier Soccer League title have two Chibuku Super Club titles which they won in 2014 and 2021 and will be chasing a third title.