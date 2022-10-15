FC Platinum’s Mapeza, Musona win PSL monthly awards ahead of Chibuku Super Cup semis

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE FC Platinum duo of Norman Mapeza and Walter Musona has scooped the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Coach and Player of the Month awards for the month of September respectively.

The development comes as a confidence boost ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup semi-final clash against Herentals on Sunday.

FC Platinum played three league matches in September and won all of them comfortably as they continued their march towards a fourth successive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Mapeza’s charges beat Manica Diamonds 2-0 before brushing aside the challenge of Whawha 2-1 and fellow relegation candidates Bulawayo City 1-0.

Musona, who has been enjoying an impressive run to the domestic Premiership since his return from South Africa scored a total of two goals in this month.

He was on target against Whawha as well as Bulawayo City.

The last time Mapeza tasted defeat this season was when FC Platinum were beaten 1-0 by Herentals on April 30 and his charges are currently on a five game winning streak.

With four games before the end of the season the Zvishavane-based platinum miners are on course for their fourth league title.

They sit comfortably top of the league table with a 10-point lead over Dynamos and just need one more victory to win the league.

In fact, with the league title seemingly secured FC Platinum now have their sights on completing a domestic double by clinching the Chibuku Super Cup title.

The Zvishavane side face bogey side Herentals in the semifinal of the knockout competition at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

Elsewhere Bulawayo Chiefs and Black Rhinos clash in the other semi-final in an earlier kick off at the same venue.

Chiefs, who defeated Black Rhinos 1-0 in the league, recently lost to Bulawayo City and they will be looking for a change of fortunes.