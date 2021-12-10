Feedmix Director Claims Living In Fear

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FEEDMIX co-director Yitbarek Tekie claims he is living in fear because his partners have hired a hitman to kill him following a shareholding dispute

Tekie owns 50 percent in the stock feed company he jointly owns with Alexander Kirkman. There is also an ex-member John Tayler, who Tekie claims is after his life together with Kirkman.

Tekie, together with an international equity investor, bought 50 percent shareholding in Feedmix in January 2020.

He then implemented a turnaround strategy that saw the company double its revenues by October of the same year.

Tekie claims the alleged attempted murder comes after he rolled out a fraud detection and prevention program that, among other things exposed Kirkman for personalising construction materials, imported steel for private contracts using Feedmix’s Reserve Bank foreign currency allocation.

According to Tekie, he then suggested to engage external auditors but the move was resisted by Kirkman and his wife Lynda Harrison.

He said Harrison mind mapped a strategy to contest his shares by inviting Tayler who was the seller of the shares back, to cancel the sale.

“This was on a promise that she would help Tayler to regain his shares through extensive litigation that they thought would wear me down.

“Kirkman, Tayler and Harrison have been frustrating and deliberately delaying every process for the transfer of shares,” said Tekie.

He said all his efforts have been frustrated.

“I have been frustrated and I am living in fear for my life and that of my family after trying to fight for what’s rightfully mine.

Tekie said Harrison had worked as an accountant at Feedmix during the first half of 2020 and she used Kirkman’s email to communicate with all staff to cover up from the audit programs I had introduced.

“She then connived with Kirkman and Tayler to dodge the audit by forming a fraudulent Feedmix board that did not include me.

“The trio unilaterally declared the board as the executive entity that was to run the company with effect from that period,” claimed Tekie.

He claims the board was formed in contravention of their memorandum and articles of association as well as the shareholders agreement.

“In February of this year, the board met with the purpose to remove Tekie as a director and the meeting was chaired by John Tayler who also voted in a company, he had sold shares to Tekie.

“The following day I was barred from entering my office by a heavily armed private army hired by the trio,” he said.

Tekie then filed a High Court application for an interdict and spoliation which was granted in his favour by Justice Webster Chinamora.

The judgment acknowledged Tekie’s rights to running Feedmix and ordered the removal of a private army that had barred him from accessing offices in Msasa.

However, Kirkman and crew appealed against the ruling and a decision is pending at the Supreme Court.

Sometime this year, Tekie accused Kirkman and Tayler of defrauding the company of US$1,5 million and the duo appeared at the Harare magistrate court charged with fraud and were released on $50 000 each.

They were later removed from remand with the defence claiming there was no further evidence tendered to the court by Tekie who was also being barred from accessing the same at the Feedmix offices.

Tekkie said two days after Kirkman and Tayler were released from remand, they were spotted at a local hotel in Harare where they had a secret meeting with the investigating officer handling the same case.

NewZimbabwe.com has seen a letter of complaint against the officer and his superiors mentioned that he would go through a disciplinary hearing.

“Their lawyer was also in attendance and the matter was reported at the police general headquarters, “said Tekkie.

“The investigating officer was later relieved of the case,” said Tekie.

Now, Tekie claims who had offered to sell off his shares to Kirkman and Harrison claims his offer was turned down.

Tekie through a mediator is offering a thirty percent premium of the price he offered his shares and this too was rejected in that there was a refusal to accept or respond to the effort.

In July last year, Tekie chose to leave the partnership.

Arbitration to remove Tayler from the business was expected to end this Friday but has been postponed at the request of his lawyers.