Feedmix Wrangle: Tekie ‘Lies’ Exposed In Lawyers Demand

By Staff Reporter

Lawyers representing John Tayler a shareholder in consolidated stock feed manufacturer Feedmix have written to former director Yitbarek Yemanu Tekie demanding an apology and retraction of defamatory statements he made against him and fellow shareholders, Alex Kirkman and his partner Lynda Harrison.

The lawyers Dube, Manikai and Hwacha also threatened to sue for defamation if Tekie does not retract his statements.

They want an article to be specifically published by NewZimbabwe.com which carried the initial story in which Tekie made the allegations.

In the letter, dated December 16, 2021 they wrote: “Our client’s instructions are that you made false and defamatory statements concerning him, which statements were published by New Zimbabwe Media Ltd in their online publication, NewZimbabwe.com on the 10th of December 2021 (“the News Article”).

“The statements made in the news article are patently false, wrongful, and defamatory to our client and have been made with the sole intention to defame and to injure his reputation and dignity,” the lawyers said.

“The statements made were subsequently refuted by the Feedmix board of directors and members in the NewZimbabwe.com publication of the 15th of December 2021. The defamatory statements made by you portrayed our client as a criminal and were maliciously intended to cause harm to his personal reputation and good standing in the community.”

“Put differently, your statement cast aspersions on our client’s character, his trade and business practise and soils the images of Feedmix Board of directors and members and that of the company. As a result, our client’s reputation and goodwill have been damaged,” lawyers said.

They added: “In the premises, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that you issue a written, clear and unqualified apology and retraction of your defamatory statements to New Zimbabwe media Ltd for publication in their online newspaper NewZimbabwe.com.

“In the vent of your failure/refusal to comply with the above-mentioned demand within 48 hours of your receipt of this letter, we have further instructions to institute a suit against you in a court of law.

“In the event that you continue to make statements which have the effect of damaging our client’s reputation and goodwill, our client has no other option but to approach the courts on an urgent basis for an interdict, the cost of which shall be borne by you on a punitive scale.”