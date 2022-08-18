Female armed robbery kingpins in dock

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

TWO suspected female armed robbers were Wednesday dragged to court on allegations of robbing two Harare families.

The pair of Melody Rwisai (27) and Kudzai Ruvimbo Charuka (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who advised them to apply bail at the High Court.

They were remanded in custody to August 22.

The state represented by Anesu Chirenje alleged the duo, together with Davison Chinopenga and Patricia Mutedzi on July 29, 2022 broke into a house in Zengeza armed with iron bars, a hammer and broom stick.

The court heard they proceeded to the bedroom, where they assaulted and threatened to kill one of the complainants if she raised alarm.

They demanded cash and victim surrendered a cash box containing US$1 775 and R1 000.

The intruders went onto ransack the house and stole gadgets, including four cellphones and an HP laptop.

All occupants in the house were ordered to cover themselves with blankets, before the assailants fled the scene.

Luck ran out for Rwisai and Charuka after Chinopenga, who is already on remand following his arrest for possession of a stolen Huawei Mate 8 cellphone, implicated them in other robberies under investigation.

Property valued at US$80 was recovered.